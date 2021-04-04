What's new

Mangaluru: Man dies after desecrating temple, friends surrender fearing God's wrath

A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,370
-33
1,210
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
Mangaluru: Man dies after desecrating temple, friends surrender fearing God's wrath

Two people have been arrested in Mangaluru in connection with an incident where objectionable materials were dropped into the offering box of Koragajja temple.




Two people have been arrested in Mangaluru in connection with an incident where objectionable materials were dropped into the offering box of Koragajja temple.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Raheem and Taufeeq, residents of Jokatte. The duo reportedly confessed to the police after the untimely demise of their accomplice, Nawaz, who was also involved in the desecration.

The desecration incident had shocked devotees and could have triggered tension in the district. However, on Wednesday night, the two accused confessed their guilt before the temple priest and surrendered themselves to the police.

Abdul Raheem and Taufeeq took the step out of fear following the sudden death of Nawaz due to ill health. When his condition turned critical, Nawaz reportedly asked them to admit to their guilt before Swami Koragajja, believed to be an avatar of Lord Shiva. Later, Taufiq also faced severe health issues like Nawaz.

“Nawaz was also involved in the desecration incident. He was reportedly into black magic as well. When Nawaz fell ill, he told the accused to confess to their crime and guilt,” said Mangalore Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The accused have been booked under Section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have started collecting evidence and CCTV footage of the incident.
 
Muslims urinate in Koragajja temple, other Hindu shrines, drop condoms in hundi

After the Muslims perpetrated the act in several temples, their ringleader Nawaz, who had turned insane, banged his head on a wall and died





Recently in Karnataka, a group of Muslims urinated inside a temple and dropped condoms inside the hundi of Mangaluru’s local deity Swami Koragajja, believed by local Hindus as an avatar of Lord Shiva.

After the grotesque act aimed at demeaning Hindu beliefs and insulting the community, the group of Muslims repeated the act in several other temples of the city.




Following the hate crime, Hindus lodged a police complaint against the group of Muslims.

The police, however, could not track the culprits. Devotees of Koragajja told reporters that, exasperated by the police’s inefficiency, they prayed for divine intervention. They said they prayed to Lord Koragajja to locate band of Muslims and punish them.



The sequence of events took a dramatic turn thereafter, said some devotees. “For the past three or four days, two Muslims have been visiting the temple all over again and bothering the preist,” a devotee said but added, “They said they needed to seek forgiveness.”

The priest initially thought this was a frivolous act by the duo. But they narrated the incident that had left them mortally scared.

They said their ringleader Nawaz, who had put condoms in hundi, had lost his mind. They said he vomited blood and started suffering from dysentery. “Finally, he died, banging his head on a wall in his house. While breathing his last, he even said, ‘Koragajja is angry with us’,” one of the Muslims said.

Others in the gang, namely Adbul Rahim and Abdul Towfeeq have reported sick too. They report the same symptoms (vomiting blood) as Nawaz showed before going crazy.

Rahim and Towfeeq reached the Koragajja temple soon to seek forgiveness too. The devotees said they saw the Muslims confess to their misdeeds at the temple. “They are begging for mercy,” a devotee said.

The police have finally taken the suspects into custody where, again, Rahim and Towfeeq confessed.

Talking to reporters, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that this was a mysterious case and that his force is looking for evidence to corroborate what the devotees say and the arrested Muslims confess.
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
2,737
-7
2,795
Country
India
Location
Germany
probably some random incident
 
Andhadhun said:
Are you kidding me ?

Its pretty much a REGULAR occurrence in Temples. Just last week a muslim artist was fired from Amar Chitra Katha comics for admitting to desecrating deities in Hindu temples.
Click to expand...

No I meant the man dying after desecrating temple..for one man dying after desecrating temple, there are hundreds probably thousands of others who didnot....I hope people came out of superstitious thinking...this is what holding India back
 
