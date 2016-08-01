What's new

Mangal Bagh head of Lashkar e Islam eliminated through IED.

He was very active in Nangarhar area of Afghanistan and has been reported dead many a times including one US drone Strike but seems like he was injured and recovered. I am sure for this time and hopefully, he will be rotting in hell.
 
Let's hope he's a goner, he's slipped away so many times before. Some sources are giving statements that he has died however i wouldn't consider it concrete yet.
 
Zarvan said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1354791961446780932
Reichsmarschall said:
Finally. Been hearing about him since 2013.
The Eagle said:
Currently, pro group is trying to cover it up like he was hit due to their own planted landmine but I believe not as the same could be an attempt to save face. A road side planted/IED hit is the possibility.
Issam said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1354805124741255169
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1354807170676609029
farok84 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1354765619300859908
Issam said:
Let's hope he's a goner, he's slipped away so many times before. Some sources are giving statements that he has died however i wouldn't consider it concrete yet.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1354788428471218177
 
