Battle of France 1940 with the "sickle cut". He baited the Anglo-French forces into the Low Countries and then surrounded them by driving another Panzer army through the Ardennes. This is a classic envelopment by inferior numbers move worthy of the likes of Hannibal and Alexander.

Siege of Sevastopol 1942 with his masterful use of air, land and sea assets to overwhelm the fortress with minimal losses. The Soviets were caught off guard by the amphibious landings, something they really weren't prepared for.

Third Battle of Kharkov 1943 with the "backhand punch" against the Soviet spearhead. This is another classic "what the enemy least expects" move where Manstein deliberately let the Soviet spearheads overrun their supply lines, lose cohesion before counterattacking and destroying the spearhead.

Battle of Kursk 1943: Manstein strongly pushed for an immediate pincer offensive while the Soviets were still recovering from Kharkov. Most of OKH supported Manstein's proposal, but Hitler did not in an uncharacteristic bit of hesitation. Today, most experts agree that an immediate offensive at Kursk would have caught the Soviets with the pants down and resulted in a major German victory.

Manstein was a true genius and a very un-German one at that. The Prussians had a reputation for always favoring the direct approach. Manstein broke the mold by mastering the indirect approach, one that really suited the German position more as Germany was the strategic underdog for the entirety of the war. The brilliance of the indirect approach shines through in all of his major campaigns where he had the initiative:Manstein understood the Soviets better than any of Hitlers generals. He knew that the Soviet generals were politically forced to commit to almost continuous offensives against the German lines wherever there was a perceived weakness.He thus reasoned that the best way to defeat the Red Army was to trap it, allow it to attack itself in prepared pockets where it can be cut off and annihilated in encirclement battles. Hitler hated the idea because it meant giving up land, something he couldn't fathom. This difference of opinion led to Manstein's dismissal and thereafter the Germans wouldn't win a single battle on the Eastern Front.