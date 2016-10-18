What's new

Mandela called Jinnah his hero

Myth_buster_1

Myth_buster_1

Ahtisham Ullah Karamat said:
Jinnah called Iqbal his hero, Iqbal called the Messenger of ALLAH his guide and the guide of nation.
Pakistanis are so delusional that it is not cute anymore.

Iqbal is the guy who was Knighted by the Queen and never uttered a word against British rule. All what he might have said is the "British must depart" or "we must all work hard" as if this was not pretty obvious already. He is a perfect example of what mirza ghulam ahmad was to British empire. They used "freedom of expression" as a tool to give local illusion that these leaders are truly against British rule.
And then Jinnah is the guy who was brought into highlight by Freemasons, and goras who were looking to empower some local individuals that would serve their exit strategy by dividing nations according to their interest.

Pakistan needs to ditch all their so called "founding fathers", throw every single corrupt system that was left by British masters and also ditch Pakistani education system that serves the rich and makes the poor even more poor thanks to that santa "SIR" syed ahmad who we are taught to believe that he transformed education system for Pakistan. Yes he indeed transformed the education system that now Pakistan is a super power.
TurbatChaman said:
Mostly Ego issues.. but it was Iqbal who bought Jinnah back into Muslim League



- Pakhair raghle manzoora
W.11

W.11

QeA was a very underrated leader, the islamists called him nonpracticing muslim and british agent, goras still worship gandhi (admitedly a racist and hated by africans and african americans alike in stark contrast to Nelson mandela's praise for Jinnah) and downplay Jinnah as a villain of sub continent who only had self interests and he failed because he didn't get rights for indian muslims which was primary goal for AIML and settled only for Pakistan, Pakistan is labelled as failure of AIML because India became more ''secular'', ''tolerant'' and ''democratic''.

while ignoring that gandhi got killed by hindutvas just after Indian independence, babri mosque was demolished, BJP rouse and hindu radicals ultimately got the upper hand and gujrat massacre happened and delhi riots right under the nose of India's daddy USA's premier visit, who failed to condemn it and all its HR violations in Kashmir etc.

This is also admitted by famous English actor Christopher Lee in his remarks on movie Jinnah.

HaMoTZeMaS

HaMoTZeMaS

Myth_buster_1 said:
Pakistanis are so delusional that it is not cute anymore.

Iqbal is the guy who was Knighted by the Queen and never uttered a word against British rule. All what he might have said is the "British must depart" or "we must all work hard" as if this was not pretty obvious already. He is a perfect example of what mirza ghulam ahmad was to British empire. They used "freedom of expression" as a tool to give local illusion that these leaders are truly against British rule.
And then Jinnah is the guy who was brought into highlight by Freemasons, and goras who were looking to empower some local individuals that would serve their exit strategy by dividing nations according to their interest.

Pakistan needs to ditch all their so called "founding fathers", throw every single corrupt system that was left by British masters and also ditch Pakistani education system that serves the rich and makes the poor even more poor thanks to that santa "SIR" syed ahmad who we are taught to believe that he transformed education system for Pakistan. Yes he indeed transformed the education system that now Pakistan is a super power.


I cannot say you are wrong but You are on the other side of History.

you opinion press us to look the pictre from other angle. But That is not necessarily True.

Ahtisham Ullah Karamat

Ahtisham Ullah Karamat

Myth_buster_1 said:
Pakistanis are so delusional that it is not cute anymore.

Iqbal is the guy who was Knighted by the Queen and never uttered a word against British rule. All what he might have said is the "British must depart" or "we must all work hard" as if this was not pretty obvious already. He is a perfect example of what mirza ghulam ahmad was to British empire. They used "freedom of expression" as a tool to give local illusion that these leaders are truly against British rule.
And then Jinnah is the guy who was brought into highlight by Freemasons, and goras who were looking to empower some local individuals that would serve their exit strategy by dividing nations according to their interest.

Pakistan needs to ditch all their so called "founding fathers", throw every single corrupt system that was left by British masters and also ditch Pakistani education system that serves the rich and makes the poor even more poor thanks to that santa "SIR" syed ahmad who we are taught to believe that he transformed education system for Pakistan. Yes he indeed transformed the education system that now Pakistan is a super power.


look what you are saying even if I agree for a moment even if I agree with your theory

I know Iqbal never said that I want to divide the country , he only wanted separate states for Muslims in India

But The seed of hatred that brithish sowed between Muslims and Hindus for 200 years had become a full grown tree in the form of RSS Shudhi and Sangtan.
now it was inevitable that the future would be chaos in either case.
Are you aware ?What words did Iqbal utter about West and it civilization? How did he describe west and its materialistic society?
give me some numbers, how many poems of Iqbal have you read? To Justify your theory you have to tell us that you have read this much what Iqbal said...
Dont see with only one eye

What Pakistan need to do is to implement the slogan and reason which they raised to obtain a separate country, otherwise there was no other need for some independent home,
Death to Nationalism
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

Well that was in his last year's of life when he became a separatist. Before that he was the ambassador of Hindu Muslim unity and fought for united far more than anyone.
He once said about Iqbal when he talked about a Muslim nation "poets are just dreamers"
Faqir of ipi

Faqir of ipi

SecularNationalist said:
Neutral sources suggest Jinnah never admired Iqbal.
Bahi Jinnah was a strong supporter of Hindu Muslim Unity it was Nehrus double game and Iqbals who changed Jinnahs mind
Myth_buster_1 said:
Pakistanis are so delusional that it is not cute anymore.

Iqbal is the guy who was Knighted by the Queen and never uttered a word against British rule. All what he might have said is the "British must depart" or "we must all work hard" as if this was not pretty obvious already. He is a perfect example of what mirza ghulam ahmad was to British empire. They used "freedom of expression" as a tool to give local illusion that these leaders are truly against British rule.
And then Jinnah is the guy who was brought into highlight by Freemasons, and goras who were looking to empower some local individuals that would serve their exit strategy by dividing nations according to their interest.

Pakistan needs to ditch all their so called "founding fathers", throw every single corrupt system that was left by British masters and also ditch Pakistani education system that serves the rich and makes the poor even more poor thanks to that santa "SIR" syed ahmad who we are taught to believe that he transformed education system for Pakistan. Yes he indeed transformed the education system that now Pakistan is a super power.


Iqbal brought us near to Islam and through his poetry inspired us to use Islamic identity... Jinnah fought for our land when Nehru showed him reality of Brahmin plans for india aka not enough Muslim representatives...

Lastly Sir Syed Ahmad Khan is not the founder of our education system his system of education and todays education is almost opposite...
 
Tair-Lahoti

Tair-Lahoti

Myth_buster_1 said:
Pakistanis are so delusional that it is not cute anymore.

Iqbal is the guy who was Knighted by the Queen and never uttered a word against British rule. All what he might have said is the "British must depart" or "we must all work hard" as if this was not pretty obvious already. He is a perfect example of what mirza ghulam ahmad was to British empire. They used "freedom of expression" as a tool to give local illusion that these leaders are truly against British rule.
And then Jinnah is the guy who was brought into highlight by Freemasons, and goras who were looking to empower some local individuals that would serve their exit strategy by dividing nations according to their interest.

Pakistan needs to ditch all their so called "founding fathers", throw every single corrupt system that was left by British masters and also ditch Pakistani education system that serves the rich and makes the poor even more poor thanks to that santa "SIR" syed ahmad who we are taught to believe that he transformed education system for Pakistan. Yes he indeed transformed the education system that now Pakistan is a super power.


We must all read what Jinnah said when he inaugurated "State Bank of Pakistan"

we must also ponder and search which departments were founded by Muhammad Ali Jinnah after Pakistan came into existence.

Who were the people who waved flag of Pakistan in east and west Pakistan on QeA's orders.

These are very basic question and their answers can be found pretty easily.

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Don't the Muslims in the current India prove the Pak's Founding Fathers to be correct with every breath two-thirds of the Muslims in the sub-continent are taking?????

