Mandela called Jinnah his hero

Jinnah called Iqbal his hero, Iqbal called the Messenger of ALLAH his guide and the guide of nation.

Mostly Ego issues.. but it was Iqbal who bought Jinnah back into Muslim League







Pakhair raghle manzoora

Pakistanis are so delusional that it is not cute anymore.Iqbal is the guy who was Knighted by the Queen and never uttered a word against British rule. All what he might have said is the "British must depart" or "we must all work hard" as if this was not pretty obvious already. He is a perfect example of what mirza ghulam ahmad was to British empire. They used "freedom of expression" as a tool to give local illusion that these leaders are truly against British rule.And then Jinnah is the guy who was brought into highlight by Freemasons, and goras who were looking to empower some local individuals that would serve their exit strategy by dividing nations according to their interest.Pakistan needs to ditch all their so called "founding fathers", throw every single corrupt system that was left by British masters and also ditch Pakistani education system that serves the rich and makes the poor even more poor thanks to that santa "SIR" syed ahmad who we are taught to believe that he transformed education system for Pakistan. Yes he indeed transformed the education system that now Pakistan is a super power.