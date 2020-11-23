Mandarin speaking Vietnamese girls talk to the Chinese across a narrow border creek

Mandarin speaking Vietnamese girls talk to the Chinese on the other side of the border across a border creek

She shows around a hidden, off the beaten track border crossing between China and Vietnam in the mountains and says that before the pandemic many people just walked aross the border into the other side.She also says that trees on the Vietnamese side were all cut off for growing crops while on the Chinese side all trees are protected and it's very lush and beautiful.How come all these Vietnamese girls speak such standard Mandarin Chinese?