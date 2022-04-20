What's new

Manchester United || Discussion || Transfers || Matches

MisterSyed

MisterSyed

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2021
345
0
544
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hello Fellaws Esp @PakAlp @WinterFangs . I Have created this Thread for Discussion Regarding Manchester United. Everybody is more than welcome to discuss here about anything.

🚨 Manchester United's two leading scouts have left the club. The club's chief scout, Jim Lawlor, and Marcel Bout, the head of global scouting, have both departed. (The Athletic)

Lawlor been at club since Sir Alex Ferguson.
 
Musings

Musings

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2020
629
0
4,272
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Last night was perhaps one of the most inapt performances by a Man U side i have ever seen. Wholesale changes needed.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

WinterFangs
Cristiano Ronaldo rejoins Manchester United!
Replies
0
Views
206
WinterFangs
WinterFangs
Vanguard One
Manchester United in talks to buy Australia's Central Coast Mariners for $5billion and relocate: reports
Replies
1
Views
224
WinterFangs
WinterFangs
aziqbal
  • Locked
Welcome to the Burner Phone Olympics
Replies
0
Views
215
aziqbal
aziqbal
H
Emails Show Health Official Pushed for Herd Immunity: "We Want Them Infected"
Replies
3
Views
308
TaiShang
TaiShang
truthfollower
Space Force CO Who Got Holiday Call from Trump Fired Over Comments Decrying Marxism in the Military
Replies
1
Views
642
Globenim
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom