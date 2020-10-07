Manager booked on rape charges LAHORE: Green Town police on Tuesday registered a case against the HR manager of a private jeans manufacturing company on the charges of rape.The victim told police that the manager demanded her...

LAHORE: Green Town police on Tuesday registered a case against the HR manager of a private jeans manufacturing company on the charges of rape.The victim told police that the manager demanded her pictures when she applied for a job. He then told her that he would visit her home for interview. As he allegedly found her alone at home, he raped her.The victim alleged that the police helped the accused person flee the scene and now forcing them for reconciliation