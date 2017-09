Man who saved the world' from nuclear war dies at 77

'I had to make some kind of decision, and I was only 50/50,' Stanislav Petrov told interviewer

Former Soviet missile defence forces officer Stanislav Petrov poses for a photo at his home in Fryazino, near Moscow, on Aug. 27, 2015. (Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

'If panic sets in then it's all over'

'It was this quiet situation and suddenly the roar of the siren breaks in and the command post lights up with the word "LAUNCH."' - Stanislav Petrov, former Soviet military officer Click to expand...

Incident revealed years later