Nothing seems to be working in India even though the rapist are sentenced to death it still continues.



India does not have a strong judiciary, the police force are corrupt and only do things when the people put pressure on them.



Politicians, lawyers and people in high places are involved who protect the rapist and child rapist.



India needs to something to protect its women and children, or India will become known as the rape capital of the world.



Even in Australia we have domestic violence, rape, child sexual abuse but the difference is the police act quickly.



We don't see politicians, police and lawyers holding rallies in support of the rapist and we don't allow people with criminal records to run for parliament.



Hell in Australia even if you shop life you want be allowed to run for parliament.



I know India has a huge population, and I have been posting rape stories and I have been very harsh on the subcontinent, but that is because something happened to my partner in India and she is suffering to this day from depression.



And lots of women in India suffer the same thing everyday, India needs to have a good hard look at itself.



The way men are treated like gods in India is part of the problem, India, the Middle East, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Africa are not a place where you want to be born if you are woman.



Please lets discuss this like mature people, once again I am sorry if people think I am picking on India.



Like I said even in Australia we have this problem, but never in Australia have I heard stories everyday of gang rapes, torture, rallies by politicians, lawyers, police to protect the rapist.