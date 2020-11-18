What's new

Man threatens to kill Shakib Al Hasan on Facebook live for inaugurating a Puja at Kolkata.

Buddhistforlife

Buddhistforlife

FULL MEMBER
Jul 10, 2018
1,914
-37
1,078
Country
Nepal
Location
Nepal
A man has threatened to kill ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on a Facebook live video uploaded on November 15 after 12am.

The man, Mohsin Talukdar, is from Talukdarpara area in Shahpur under Sylhet Sadar upazila.

He went live from his personal account at 12:07am and was seen brandishing a sharp weapon -- threatening Shakib for inaugurating a puja mandap in India's Kolkata on Thursday.

In the video, Mohsin mentioned his name and said that Shakib has "hurt religious sentiments of Muslims by inaugurating a puja mandap and he must be killed".

Later at 6:04am, Mohsin went live again where he apologised for "being rude" in the previous video and urged Shakib to repent for "hurting Muslims".

In the second video, he states that he is sorry for being rude -- not under pressure from anyone -- and he still stands by his words.

Sohid Ahmed, chairman of Tukerbazar union of Sylhet Sadar upazila, said, "I have not seen the video, but threatening Shakib Al Hasan on Facebook live is unacceptable and such a man must be punished by law."

BM Ashraf Ullah, additional deputy commissioner (media relations) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said, "We just got the video link and forwarded it over to cyber forensic unit. We are looking for the man and he will be brought under law."

The videos were still online till 3:40pm when this report was being written.

Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh from USA on November 6 after ending the year-long ban on October 29.

On Thursday, he went to Kolkata's Kakurgachi to attend the inaugural ceremony of a mandap for Kali Puja there.

Source- https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.th...ill-shakib-al-hasan-facebook-live-1995889?amp
rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
521
0
262
Country
United States
Location
United States
some country should boycott some country over this and create massive protest rallies that threaten to create massive counter-violence.
 
V

Vikki

BANNED
Jan 31, 2018
1,048
-28
802
Country
India
Location
India
The person who has threatened sakib has now been arrested and sakib has also apologised for hurting muslims sentiments.
However he clarified that he didnt inaugurate the puja mandap and he was there only by accident.
And these muslims cry victim when a sporadic and a minor incident happens in india.
Muslims when in majority treat non muslims very very badly..pakistan and bangladesh are live examples.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
19,241
16
17,543
Country
India
Location
India
lol .. if his sentiments were hurting so much, he could have simply scrolled down instead of watching the video
Such high-emotion zealots are prime recruits for CIA, MI6 and Mossad to carry out terrorism against progressive Muslim-majority countries. I won't be surprised if he decides to go to Syria to fight alongside the Syrian "rebels".
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
7,790
36
15,141
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
What a Donkey, hopefully Bangladeshi police beat some sense into him.

If this Muslim guy was inaugerating a temple...

1. What business is it of yours Donkey? Which authority do you hold?
2. If he is performing an act of shirk, should you be guiding him or threatening him?
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
7,286
-20
13,732
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The person who has threatened sakib has now been arrested and sakib has also apologised for hurting muslims sentiments.
However he clarified that he didnt inaugurate the puja mandap and he was there only by accident.
And these muslims cry victim when a sporadic and a minor incident happens in india.
Muslims when in majority treat non muslims very very badly..pakistan and bangladesh are live examples.
why do you Indians always mention your father Pakistan when we don’t claim you?
 
Sheikh Rauf

Sheikh Rauf

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 24, 2014
5,560
-10
4,185
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
The person who has threatened sakib has now been arrested and sakib has also apologised for hurting muslims sentiments.
However he clarified that he didnt inaugurate the puja mandap and he was there only by accident.
And these muslims cry victim when a sporadic and a minor incident happens in india.
Muslims when in majority treat non muslims very very badly..pakistan and bangladesh are live examples.
we have some sentiments rules which we follow people in society knows what hurt us even if they do by accident their is a punishment but whats happening in india with women raping is leagle and slaughtring a animal is illeagle. majority is converting minorities and kill who ever they want when ever they want. pleople $hit on streets railway tracks by beach cuz need of human doesnt exist when you show them the mirror they put brutal terrorist on PM chair who support terrorist like BLA ALTAF RSS Bajrandal TTP and ISIS plus they have their own mentally sick people hired in army who fire on civilian.. what a sick country we living next to it.
India become dangerous for humanity.
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
3,974
-505
6,632
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
Indian trolls getting hard on due to this thread.... And genius OP posting 4 days old news after guy has been arrested and given a good beating.



Ps. Even before police caught hold of him, the man came back on live in few hours and apologized to shakib for his comments and stated he intended no harm.



Nobody got lynched, raped and thrown into the gutter as had occurred in Delhi less than 8 months ago, so Indian hypocrites please... Have some shame.
 
P

pak-marine

ELITE MEMBER
May 3, 2009
11,437
-22
9,733
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Such high-emotion zealots are prime recruits for CIA, MI6 and Mossad to carry out terrorism against progressive Muslim-majority countries. I won't be surprised if he decides to go to Syria to fight alongside the Syrian "rebels".
few years back these desi extremist lot were cleaning toilets for jihadis in iraq and syria
 
