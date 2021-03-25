Man Thrashed In Delhi, Forced To Chant Anti-Pak Slogans. Accused Arrested

Ajay Goswami, the accused in the case was also named in a case linked to Delhi riots, police said.

A man in Delhi was forced to chant slogans while he was being roughed up.After a video - that shows a man in Delhi being thrashed by another man as he is forced to chant "Pakistan Murdabad (down with Pakistan)" - was widely shared on social media, police said the accused has been arrested and an FIR (filed a first information report) has been filed in the case.The disturbing clip shows the accused, Ajay Goswami, thrashing the other man. He pins him down to the ground and tells him -"Bolo zor se (say loudly). Bharat Mata ki Jai (Long live India). Pakistan Murdabad." As the man being beaten up holds Goswami's feet, he shouts angrily: "Leave my feet". Voices of other men, probably recording the video in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas locality, can be heard as they curse this man being roughed up. They tell him to chant: "Asaduddin Owaisi Murdabad". Mr Owaisi is a Lok Sabha MP and president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.In a tweet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain: "A video of Khajoori Khas incident is in circulation on social media. Cognizance of the incident has been taken and a criminal case has been registered. The accused has been arrested and investigation of the case is in progress. @CPDelhi @cp_delhi (sic)."Ajay Goswami was also named an accused last year in a Delhi riots case, police said.More than 50 people were killed in February 2020 after clashes between supporters and critics of controversial citizenship law, which makes religion test of citizenship for the first time in India.The fresh clip from northeast Delhi has prompted sharp reactions on social media. The man who was being beaten up also has a case of robbery and murder filed against him, officials said. It's not yet clear, however, what led to the incident. Police said probe is on.