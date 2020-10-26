What's new

Man Slits His Throat For 'sacrifice', Hospitalised : Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated: 26th October, 2020 04:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Man Slits His Throat For 'sacrifice', Hospitalised
A 49-year-old man tried to kill himself as part of a sacrificial ritual at a Shiv temple in Kurara area here, police said on Sunday.
Written By
Press Trust Of India



A 49-year-old man tried to kill himself as part of a sacrificial ritual at a Shiv temple in Kurara area here, police said on Sunday.

Rukmani Mishra (49) reached Koteshwar Temple on Saturday night and tried to slit his throat with a knife, Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said.

He was seriously injured and rushed to hospital, where his condition was said to be stable.

The SP said it appeared to be an act of superstition. A probe is on in the matter, he added.

A 49-year-old man tried to kill himself as part of a sacrificial ritual at a Shiv temple in Kurara area here, police said on Sunday.
