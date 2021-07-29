beijingwalker
Man sentenced to 9 years in jail for inciting secession, terrorism in Hong Kong
is this silencing critics or was it done by a independent judiciary system?
Who cares about what you think, they are in China and are subject to Chinese laws. Chinese laws make China one of the safest and most peaceful countries in the world. You guys can go on enjoy shooting each other on the streets, we don't care, your country, your rules.
are the courts independent and did the accused have access to lawyers?
was allowed to have his day in court to prove he is innocent
was this process done in a democratic manner ?
knowing China none of the above were probably done and with new draconian laws introduced in HK this is violation of human rights
so this is the action of a authoritarian regime who is very good at killing and jailing its citizens
yes you just admitted what I was thinking
You guys kill each other on the streets, that's how good you are. we have our ways, who cares about what you think. go and find some others to shoot.
in China the Chinese citizens are mere "subjects" and can be treated like animals I guess
however in a fair and free world every human has a right, even a criminal has his day in court to give his side of the story
to own a gun in UK is almost next to impossible
How about in US? see, different countries have different laws, their country, their rule.
even fire trained officers do not carry guns here
