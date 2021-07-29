What's new

Man sentenced to 9 years in jail for inciting secession, terrorism in Hong Kong

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,520
9
5,546
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
beijingwalker said:
Man sentenced to 9 years in jail for inciting secession, terrorism in Hong Kong
Click to expand...
is this silencing critics or was it done by a independent judiciary system?

are the courts independent and did the accused have access to lawyers?

was allowed to have his day in court to prove he is innocent

was this process done in a democratic manner ?

knowing China none of the above were probably done and with new draconian laws introduced in HK this is violation of human rights

so this is the action of a authoritarian regime who is very good at killing and jailing its citizens
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,712
1
77,002
Country
China
Location
China
aziqbal said:
is this silencing critics or was it done by a independent judiciary system?

are the courts independent and did the accused have access to lawyers?

was allowed to have his day in court to prove he is innocent

was this process done in a democratic manner ?

knowing China none of the above were probably done and with new draconian laws introduced in HK this is violation of human rights

so this is the action of a authoritarian regime who is very good at killing and jailing its citizens
Click to expand...
Who cares about what you think, they are in China and are subject to Chinese laws. Chinese laws make China one of the safest and most peaceful countries in the world. You guys can go on enjoy shooting each other on the streets, we don't care, your country, your rules.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,520
9
5,546
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
beijingwalker said:
Who cares about what you think, they are in China and are subject to Chinese laws. Chinese laws make China one of the safest and most peaceful countries in the world. You guys can go on enjoy shooting each other on the streets, we don't care, your country, your rules.
Click to expand...
yes you just admitted what I was thinking

in China the Chinese citizens are mere "subjects" and can be treated like animals I guess

however in a fair and free world every human has a right, even a criminal has his day in court to give his side of the story
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,712
1
77,002
Country
China
Location
China
aziqbal said:
yes you just admitted what I was thinking

in China the Chinese citizens are mere "subjects" and can be treated like animals I guess

however in a fair and free world every human has a right, even a criminal has his day in court to give his side of the story
Click to expand...
You guys kill each other on the streets, that's how good you are. we have our ways, who cares about what you think. go and find some others to shoot.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,520
9
5,546
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
beijingwalker said:
You guys kill each other on the streets, that's how good you are. we have our ways, who cares about what you think. go and find some others to shoot.
Click to expand...
to own a gun in UK is almost next to impossible

even fire trained officers do not carry guns here
 
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,347
0
2,434
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
beijingwalker said:
Man sentenced to 9 years in jail for inciting secession, terrorism in Hong Kong
Click to expand...

Chinese citizen Chinese laws, when you break the law prepare to pay the price. No decent society will accept some spoil brat to ride motorbike into law officers. Why West is so interested what will they do if their officers are rammed, give him pat and send him home with the shield well done?
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,712
1
77,002
Country
China
Location
China
Trouble makers in Hongkong are done for. they can either flee or go to the jail. Now it's the time that Hongkong truly returns to China.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom