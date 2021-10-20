Man placing Holy Quran at Cumilla puja mandap identified as Iqbal Hossain From CCTV footage, police have identified the person who placed the Holy Quran at Nanua Dighir Par puja mandap in Cumilla city.

Photo: Screen grab of the CCTV footage collected by police.Star Digital ReportFrom CCTV footage, police have identified the person who placed the Holy Quran at Nanua Dighir Par puja mandap in Cumilla city.The man has been identified as Iqbal Hossain (30), son of Nur Ahmed Alam, resident of Second Muradpur-Laskarpukur area of Ward-37, reports our Cumilla correspondent quoting Faruk Ahmed, superintendent of Cumilla Police.Photo: Screen grab of the CCTV footage collected by police."A man named Iqbal Hossain has been identified as the main suspect -- placing the Holy Quran at the puja mandap on the bank of Nanuar Dighi in Cumilla city," the SP said.He added that an operation has been going on for the last few days to nab Iqbal.The Holy Quran was stolen from the shrine of Daroga House. Earlier, police confirmed that they collected CCTV footage of the incident from Aowal Manzil.