According to a news item the Government has prepared Wafaqi Mohtasib Amendment Bill for curtailing the “powers” of Federal Ombudsman and establishing “District Ombudsmen”. Last month while ex-Ambassador and a senior analyst Zafar Hilaly was angry on this news, another ex-Ambassador Hafeez Javed last year in his 2-series column titled “بابے‘بیورو کریسی اور بیڈ گورننس “ stated that in the Federal Ombudsman office 60s above aged “ بابے “ were being recruited whereas this is the age when one forgets what he took that morning in the breakfast.