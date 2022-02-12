Man lynched in Mian Chunnu over alleged blasphemy

Chacha_Facebooka
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 16, 2010
- 495
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
They were saving themselves from hereafter. A blasphemer deserves what he got. Natural justice!Police in order to save itself threw the guy to the mob, didn't they have guns?
Kept shouting about the threat Brelvi fanaticism posed to Pakistan when the left kept exalting these vermin. Today this cancer has metastasized in the most populous province of the country. There is no respite for Pakistan, is there?Shrine and Saint worshipping peaceful anti wahabis out of control.
The namoos e rasalat majan is sold and consumed the most by Barelvi fanatics in this country. It then extends out to other religious icons as well. You just need to rile up the religious frenzy and then anyone could be butchered for anything under the sun, burning Quran or whatnot.How do you know killers are shrine worshipers
Are we sure about this news ? No coverage in media
The photo in tweet that person does not have a single scratch on his face clothes are not torn and not a single drop of blood visible on clothes. Seems to b posing with a very loose rope around his waste
@WebMaster
you are not living in pak lol...I have burned the Quran myself.... It's the proper way to dispose of it. Had to do it when moving and couldn't take it with me.
Allama Iqbal would have been lynched as well in todays Pak.I have burned the Quran myself.... It's the proper way to dispose of it. Had to do it when moving and couldn't take it with me.