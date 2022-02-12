Man lynched in Mian Chunnu over alleged blasphemy

SaadH said: Shrine and Saint worshipping peaceful anti wahabis out of control. Click to expand...

B.K.N said: How do you know killers are shrine worshipers

Kept shouting about the threat Brelvi fanaticism posed to Pakistan when the left kept exalting these vermin. Today this cancer has metastasized in the most populous province of the country. There is no respite for Pakistan, is there?The namoos e rasalat majan is sold and consumed the most by Barelvi fanatics in this country. It then extends out to other religious icons as well. You just need to rile up the religious frenzy and then anyone could be butchered for anything under the sun, burning Quran or whatnot.