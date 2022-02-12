What's new

Man lynched in Mian Chunnu over alleged blasphemy

SaadH said:
Shrine and Saint worshipping peaceful anti wahabis out of control.
Kept shouting about the threat Brelvi fanaticism posed to Pakistan when the left kept exalting these vermin. Today this cancer has metastasized in the most populous province of the country. There is no respite for Pakistan, is there?

B.K.N said:
How do you know killers are shrine worshipers
The namoos e rasalat majan is sold and consumed the most by Barelvi fanatics in this country. It then extends out to other religious icons as well. You just need to rile up the religious frenzy and then anyone could be butchered for anything under the sun, burning Quran or whatnot.
 
Are we sure about this news ? No coverage in media

The photo in tweet that person does not have a single scratch on his face clothes are not torn and not a single drop of blood visible on clothes. Seems to b posing with a very loose rope around his waste

Mrc said:
Are we sure about this news ? No coverage in media

The photo in tweet that person does not have a single scratch on his face clothes are not torn and not a single drop of blood visible on clothes. Seems to b posing with a very loose rope around his waste

@WebMaster
Screenshot_20220212-214241_Facebook.jpg
 
www.bbc.com

خانیوال میں قرآن کی مبینہ بے حرمتی پر مشتعل ہجوم کے ہاتھوں ایک شخص ہلاک - BBC News اردو

پاکستان کے صوبہ پنجاب کے ضلع خانیوال میں میں مشتعل ہجوم نے ایک شخص کو قرآن کی مبینہ بے حرمتی کرنے کے الزام میں تشدد کرکے ہلاک کر دیا ہے۔ ضلع خانیوال کی پولیس اور ایڈیشنل آئی جی جنوبی پنجاب کے دفتر نے ہجوم کے ہاتھوں ایک شخص کے مارے جانے کی تصدیق کی ہے تاہم سرکاری طور پر اس واقعے کی وجہ نہیں بتائی...
Clutch said:
I have burned the Quran myself.... It's the proper way to dispose of it. Had to do it when moving and couldn't take it with me.
Allama Iqbal would have been lynched as well in todays Pak.
 

