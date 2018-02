A sentry fired warning shots in the air and then fired at the man when he did not stop.



“Despite repeated warnings from the sentry, the individual did not stop. The sentry fired some warning shots in the air, but the individual did not stop. The sentry (then) fired towards him,” he said. The station authorities then informed the nearby Humhama police post and police officials rushed to the scene.

“Spot examination revealed that the individual of about 50-55 years of age, who appeared to be mentally challenged, has died in the incident,” the spokesman said.