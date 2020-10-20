What's new

Man jailed 7 months for forcing underage girl he met on Instagram to perform sex act on him

My Commentary: Tigers dont change their stripes- everywhere they go. They get overwhelmed by the females dressed and groomed in a way they dont get to see at home.

A grown adult preying on teenage girls.

Filthy- if u ask me.

Source:

www.todayonline.com

SINGAPORE — A 26-year-old Indian national was sentenced to seven months’ jail on Tuesday (Oct 20) for kissing a 15-year-old girl on the lips and forcing her to perform a sex act on him.
SINGAPORE — A 26-year-old Indian national was sentenced to seven months’ jail on Tuesday (Oct 20) for kissing a 15-year-old girl on the lips and forcing her to perform a sex act on him.

Chellam Rajesh Kannan, who met the girl through social media platform Instagram, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

Another two charges, including wrongful restraint, were taken into consideration for sentencing.

His victim, now aged 16, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

The court heard that he approached her on Instagram sometime last year and sent a request to follow her account.

They began messaging each other on the platform with Chellam, who is married and has a young daughter, knowing she was a minor.

In August last year, they met in person for the first time and he bought her a packet of cigarettes.

She agreed to meet him again the next month at her housing and development block along Yishun Avenue 11.

Three days before their second meeting, she asked Chellam if he could help to buy bottles of cider for her to share with her friends.

When they met at her block of flats on Sept 8, he passed her the bottles and asked her to follow him to a staircase landing.

There, she turned down his request for a kiss, but he persisted while reminding her that he had helped her to buy alcohol.

She eventually kissed him once on the lips before pulling away.

He then unzipped his pants. She tried to leave but he held onto her hand and forced her to masturbate him for three minutes. Afterwards, he quickly left.

In mitigation, Chellam said he felt “very remorseful and shameful” and had not committed any other offences in the past three years of working in Singapore.

He was previously a safety coordinator.

“I have gone through lots of suffering in this case. I lost my job, I miss my family, my wife and (two-year-old) daughter… Mine is a love marriage and my wife is on her own,” he added in Tamil through an interpreter.

District Judge Shawn Ho said that a stiff sentence was warranted as Chellam had exerted “pressure and coercion” on the victim.

The sentence was backdated to his date of remand, Aug 18 this year.

these f**ks are always into dirty crimes here in SIngapore. RIght now, there's some construction works going on in my neighbourhood and while these f**ks are always leering girls/women/maids, at obstructing corridors and pathways- and they are ALWAYS there at the same few spots. Everytime i go out to buy food, bam, they r there(the same few pathways where schoolgirls and women have to pass by on their way to the market/school) Nobody talks to or wants to be around them, they r ghetto-ised f**kers with dirty, ghetto habits.




We appreciate those that comes to earn an honest living, behaving themselves and focusing on their works toiling dirt and clearing bricks. But at least for myself, I keep seeing the SAME behaviors exhibited by most of them(camping all day at the same few spots to leer at all the women passing by and making comments in their gibberish about them to 1 another while smirking, etc)

r they here to work or to harass women(and even prepubersent girls)?

So you think that underaged kids dont resort to sex from the country you belong?

regards
 
eldarlmari said:
gonna root for your fellow countrymen? that's why dirty f**kers root for 1 another. u think we r as dirty as yoru kind??

hahahahahahahahaha
Click to expand...
lmao, im not rooting for anything im just showing you the mirror.

What was underaged girl doing hanging around with a 26 years old? the female harrassment is getting sensitive with each passing day, the police/law is in favour of them.

regards
 
W.11 said:
lmao, im not rooting for anything im just showing you the mirror.

What was girl doing hanging around with a 26 years old? the female harrassment is getting sensitive with each passing day, the police/law is in favour of them.

regards
Click to expand...
hey asshat, u're sounding more n more ridiculous- he's been convicted of a sex crime- n u're defending him.

dirty, dirty~
 
W.11 said:
lmao, im not rooting for anything im just showing you the mirror.

What was underaged girl doing hanging around with a 26 years old? the female harrassment is getting sensitive with each passing day, the police/law is in favour of them.

regards
Click to expand...
True! I think that teenager should have been more careful.

Had she been in India. She would have been gangraped and killed and Indians here would be pulling a muslim card to support the rape culture in India.
 
eldarlmari said:
hey asshat, u're sounding more n more ridiculous- he's been convicted of a sex crime- n u're defending him.

dirty, dirty~
Click to expand...
reported for abusive post.

The western laws are female biased, everyone knows it, can share many stories where the girl was equally responsible but the male got the punishment just because the female reported it as harrassment.

regards
 
W.11 said:
reported for abusive post.

The western laws are female biased, everyone knows it, can share many stories where the girl was equally responsible but the male got the punishment just because the female reported it as harrassment.

regards
Click to expand...
i honored to be reported for this post man, rapist. u're imposing your own rapists, open-shitting culture onto mine. we use to be known as 1 of the safest countries in the world. women can walk in dark alleys without fear of being rape at 1am.

**** you, rapist. im ready to be banned.


i repeat- **** you, smelly indian rapists and molesters
 
willingly met him , got smokes and booze off of him

things eventually went south (lol)
 
eldarlmari said:
i honored to be reported for this post man, rapist. u're imposing your own rapists, open-shitting culture onto mine. we use to be known as 1 of the safest countries in the world. women can walk in dark alleys without fear of being rape at 1am.

**** you, rapist. im ready to be banned.


i repeat- **** you, smelly indian rapists and molesters
Click to expand...
the word rape cannot be found in the entire article, the female drinks alcohol isnt it something prohibited for underaged kids?

regards
 
W.11 said:
reported for abusive post.

The western laws are female biased, everyone knows it, can share many stories where the girl was equally responsible but the male got the punishment just because the female reported it as harrassment.

regards
Click to expand...
A 26 year old person(whether male or female) cannot have sex with an underage person(male or female).

A 26 year old person is allowed to date but only with Adults with no harassment.
 
eldarlmari said:
i honored to be reported for this post man, rapist. u're imposing your own rapists, open-shitting culture onto mine. we use to be known as 1 of the safest countries in the world. women can walk in dark alleys without fear of being rape at 1am.

**** you, rapist. im ready to be banned.


i repeat- **** you, smelly indian rapists and molesters
Click to expand...
You are not going to banned for this, your anger is 100% justified.

Just move on from that poster and discuss the topic further.

I observed the same with these people,, they dont back down even when you stare back at them. They are really hopeless.

In the French thread, all these Indians were saying to kick Muslims out of Western countries, but here they will get offended if we want them to leave our countries due to rape and abuse they commit on minors.
 
eldarlmari said:
hey asshat, u're sounding more n more ridiculous- he's been convicted of a sex crime- n u're defending him.

dirty, dirty~
Click to expand...
not so long ago a little kashmiri girl was raped and murderdered in a temple. instead of being arrested culprits were shown support by hindu politicians and rallies were organized in their favor. most of the sub-continent needs a deletion and re-install!
 
