  • Saturday, January 13, 2018

Man in UAE starts taking drugs to make his three wives happy

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Janbaz Rao, Jan 13, 2018 at 7:22 AM.

  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:22 AM
    Janbaz Rao

    Janbaz Rao FULL MEMBER

    Man in UAE starts taking drugs to make his three wives happy
    Amira Agarib /Sharjah
    Filed on January 12, 2018 | Last updated on January 12, 2018 at 06.25 am
    [​IMG]

    His other wives had started to complain when he married the third time.

    A GCC national, who stood trial at the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court, said that he found using drugs to be a great way to bring happiness to his three wives.

    The man was charged with consuming methamphetamine crystal or crystal meth, known in the UAE as shebu. During the hearing at the court, he tried to convince the court that he is innocent and that he consumed the drug to please his wives and avoid problems.

    The man in his 40s told the court that he sought help from a friend after he started suffering family problems after his third marriage. "I told him that I wanted to show love to all my wives after the first two wives started complaining when I married the third one. I wanted to regain their respect," he told the judge.

    He said that his friend suggested that the latter would give him a medicine that would give him energy and make him hyperactive. "He also told me that this would help me forget thinking about my financial problems.

    "My friend first brought me the drug and assured me that it will not cause any complications."

    He told the court that at first he did not know that the drug is banned as per the UAE laws. "After that I started buying the drug, which was encouraged by my wives, who felt me stronger because of the use of the drug."

    He told the judge that later he knew that the drug was not permitted in the UAE, but he was not aware that using it is a punishable act. He also said that he didn't know the dangerous consequences of the drug and urged the court to be lenient on him.

    The accused told Khaleej Times that he came to know about the dangerous impact of the drug only after his arrest. He said that he committed mistake by listening to his friend, who offered him the drug.

    amira@khaleejtimes.com

    Amira Agarib
     
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:23 AM
    Sharif al-Hijaz

    Sharif al-Hijaz SENIOR MEMBER

    :rofl:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:24 AM
    lastofthepatriots

    lastofthepatriots SENIOR MEMBER

    Arab problems. :lol:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:27 AM
    Ocean

    Ocean FULL MEMBER

    He is just giving fake excuses to justify drug usage. Btw is this thread even needed here on defence forum? Is that what discussions have come down to
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:28 AM
    Sharif al-Hijaz

    Sharif al-Hijaz SENIOR MEMBER

    There were no such problems in the "good old days".

    BTW people like this guy are a dying race (soon extinct) in particular in the UAE.

    Addiction to se* is actually a disease for quite a lot of people but it is a huge taboo. Even some women suffer from it. So you can imagine what is going on all across the world each night. Let's leave it at that.

    BTW once men reach a certain age some of them might suffer from certain problems if you know what I mean. Sometimes "medicine" that helps this problem is taken. Or so I hear.:lol:

    Have to agree with this although @Janbaz Rao tends to create somewhat informative threads on this section. This one was funny though.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:30 AM
    lastofthepatriots

    lastofthepatriots SENIOR MEMBER

    My habibtis give me ze stress. So I take ze bills for enhancement.(Egyptain accent, but who gives a ****). :lol:
     
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:35 AM
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor SENIOR MEMBER

    Side effects of ban on hunting of Houbara Bustard in Pakistan.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:36 AM
    NoOne'sBoy

    NoOne'sBoy FULL MEMBER

    damm dawgggg being high and having a 4sum? homeboy went to paradise without going to paradise
     
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:37 AM
    Sharif al-Hijaz

    Sharif al-Hijaz SENIOR MEMBER

    People hunt this bird in Arabia as well and the crap of it aiding you know what is nonsense. It's just a hunting pursuit by the elites like everywhere else. Elites love hunting. It's "high-class" and you can show off. Big deal.

    I like hunting myself (because I love nature) but only sustainable hunting and never endangered species. Ignorant people already killed off animals like LIONS (for God's sake), Arabian ostriches, cheetah (wild ones) and many other species in the past 100 years alone in KSA. Bought them to extinction.

    Back then (those times) people were not as informed. Population growth and continuous hunting changed the century/millennia old balance and killed off beautiful animal species.

    However people have become more clever and for instance in KSA you have the largest national parks in the Muslim world and region and a lot of them where wild animals are roaming around freely and species almost extinct have been revived. The Arabian leopard survived for instance as did the Arabian oryx. Not long ago there was talk to reintroduce lions into the wild. They still exist in Ethiopia not that far away in the wild. Totally would support it.
     
    Last edited: Jan 13, 2018 at 7:43 AM
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:39 AM
    Janbaz Rao

    Janbaz Rao FULL MEMBER

    Common!! don't make this forum a sacred cow.This forum is to share the news,views and in formations. This is published by the Khalij Time which is far more bigger platform than this PDF.Relax and see how peoples are interested in this thread.They are literally jumping to comment.This kind of article is like icing on the cake :D
     
    Last edited: Jan 13, 2018 at 7:49 AM
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:41 AM
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor SENIOR MEMBER

    Whatever but many says it effects on men's special health :agree:
    Instead of hunting poor endangered bird try salageet and try not to marry too many women :lol:

    Just kidding...don't take it on heart man....
    By the way how many times you married? Don't tell me only one..otherwise I suspect you fake sheikh :D
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:42 AM
    lastofthepatriots

    lastofthepatriots SENIOR MEMBER

    Bro, people from all over the world have always been trying to research aphrodisiacs from ancient times. I have one for all of you NooBs that can't get it up.

    Drink 1 full glass of Pomegrenate juice in the morning before that time at night. Anybody that tries will come thank me. :lol:

    He is ze milk shake. :lol:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:45 AM
    Sharif al-Hijaz

    Sharif al-Hijaz SENIOR MEMBER

    Sure. Many plants, herbs etc. were also once believed to help x or y. Much of it is nonsense and just old superstition.

    :lol:

    I am in my early 20's. Marriage is a few years away and having more than 1 wife is rare in KSA and the GCC nowadays. Including among those who can afford it. It's a practice that is slowly but surely dying off. For some reasons foreigners believe that Arabs, in particular from the GCC all have 4 wives.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:48 AM
    Ocean

    Ocean FULL MEMBER

    :D
     
  Jan 13, 2018 at 7:48 AM
    xyxmt

    xyxmt ELITE MEMBER

    man is defending his bad habbit
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)