Man in his 20s killed in suspected terror attack outside Ariel (Israeli settlement in West Bank)

A man in his 20s was killed after being shot at the entrance to Ariel on Friday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.

Security footage from the scene shows a car pull up outside the guard booth at the entrance to Ariel before two shooters exit the car and open fire toward the security guards. One of the shooters went out of camera range while the other got back into the car and drove away.

MDA arrived on the scene to find one man in critical condition and were forced to declare his death after efforts to resuscitate him failed.

The incident is being investigated as a terror attack and security forces are searching for the attackers.
