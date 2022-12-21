Man held from Bengal's Siliguri for passing information about Army to Pakistan​

A man from Bihar was arrested by the Special Task Force in West Bengal's Siliguri for espionage.​

Kolkata ,UPDATED: Dec 21, 2022 22:12 ISTThe accused has been identified as Guddu Kumar, a resident of east Champaran in Bihar.The West Bengal Special Task Force arrested a Bihar man from Bengal's Siliguri on Wednesday morning for espionage.The accused has been identified as Guddu Kumar, a resident of east Champaran in Bihar, currently residing in Bharatnagar in Siliguri. He was arrested from the jurisdiction of New Jalpaiguri police station.According to the STF, Kumar was passing critical information about the Indian Army via email to agents in Pakistan for quite some time, detrimental to the security of the nation.A case has been registered against Kumar at New Jalpaiguri police station, Siliguri.