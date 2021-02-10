What's new

Man Files Police Case Against Wife, In-Laws For Celebrating Pakistan Win

The complainant alleged that his wife burst crackers and put up WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup match.

Rampur:
An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by a man in Rampur against his wife and in-laws for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24, police said.

"An FIR has been registered after a case of making fun of the Indian cricket team came to our notice on the basis of a complaint made by a man," said Ankit Mittal, Superintendent of Police.

Complainant Ishan Miya, resident of Azim Nagar of Rampur has alleged that his wife Rabia Shamsi and her family burst crackers and put up WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup match.

The FIR has been filed in Ganj Police Station of Rampur district under Section 153-A of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

"The husband and wife started living separately soon after the marriage. The wife lives with her family and has filed a dowry case against the husband," reads the FIR.

UP Man Files Police Case Against Wife, In-Laws For Celebrating Pakistan Win

Rampur: An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by a man in Rampur against his wife and in-laws for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24, police said.
"An FIR has been registered after a case of making fun of the Indian cricket team came to our notice on the basis of a complaint made by a man," said Ankit Mittal, Superintendent of Police.

Complainant Ishan Miya, resident of Azim Nagar of Rampur has alleged that his wife Rabia Shamsi and her family burst crackers and put up WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup match.

The FIR has been filed in Ganj Police Station of Rampur district under Section 153-A of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

"The husband and wife started living separately soon after the marriage. The wife lives with her family and has filed a dowry case against the husband," reads the FIR.

Investigation into the matter is going on. More details are awaited.

UP Man Files Police Case Against Wife, In-Laws For Celebrating Pakistan Win

An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by a man in Rampur against his wife and in-laws for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24.
India the most disgusting, corrupt, bigoted country on earth. Where you can get arrested and lynched without proof, where criminals are running the country, where rape, pedophilia, child rape gets swept under the carpet, what a filthy country.
 
lol, obvious family drama and the guy's trying to "cash in" on this recent cricket bs

happens all the time, people file false complains to the police to exact revenge or harass others.
 
