Man Detained in Almaty Admits 'Unknown People' Paid Him $200 to Partake in Kazakh Protests - Video

A man who has been detained in Almaty has confessed that he'd arrived from Kyrgyzstan after unknown people offered him over $200 to take part in protests in neighbouring Kazakhstan."Some strangers called me over the phone and offered to participate in the rally in exchange for 90 thousand tenge (over $200). Since I am unemployed in Kyrgyzstan, I agreed," the detainee told Khabar 24, a local broadcaster.He said that unidentified people bought him a ticket and paid for a place for him to live in Kazakhstan. According to the man, around ten people from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan lived with him.The Kyrgyz citizen detained on suspicion of participating in the protests in Kazakhstan, according to the founder of the High-Tech Park of Kyrgyzstan Azis Abakirov, is jazz musician Vikram Rozakhunov.The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said that it is clarifying the circumstances of the detention of the musician in Kazakhstan. The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said that this person is not a terrorist.Earlier, Sergei Lebedev, the Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), said that protests in Kazakhstan had been prepared in advance in order to destabilise the situation in the country, and its organisers had foreign backing.Lebedev echoes Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who said on 6 January that the events in Kazakhstan were “a foreign-inspired attempt to use armed and trained groups of people forcibly to undermine the security and integrity of the state”.