Man Defecates Mid-Air On Mumbai-Delhi Air India Flight, Arrested

Ram Singh, a passenger on seat number 17F, defecated, urinated, and spat in row 9 of the aircraft, according to the FIR.​


The incident took place onboard an Air India flight on June 24, police said. (Representational)

New Delhi:
A man was held in Delhi for allegedly defecating and urinating on the floor of a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight mid-air, police said on Monday.

The incident took place onboard flight AIC 866 on June 24, police said.

According to the FIR, Ram Singh, a passenger on seat number 17F, defecated, urinated, and spat in row 9 of the aircraft.

Upon observing the "misconduct", the cabin crew gave a verbal warning to the passenger, he was secluded from the others, it said.

The pilot-in-command was also informed of the situation. A message was sent to the company immediately seeking security on arrival to escort the passenger. The act left several of the passengers agitated, the FIR stated.

On arrival, the head of Air India security attended and escorted the passenger to the local police station, it said.

A case under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, it added.

On November 26, 2022, a man, who was in an inebriated condition, allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

Ten days later, another episode of a "drunk" male passenger allegedly "urinating" on a blanket of a female passenger was reported on a Paris-New Delhi Air India flight on December 6.

Man Defecates Mid-Air On Mumbai-Delhi Air India Flight, Arrested

A man travelling on a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight was arrested at the airport in Delhi for allegedly defecating and urinating in the aircraft, officials said.
