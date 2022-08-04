What's new

Man carrying IED killed as device explodes in Jamshoro: officials

H

A man was killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) that he was carrying exploded near the deputy commissioner’s office in the Kotri city of Sindh’s Jamshoro district early on Thursday morning, officials said.

Jamshoro DC Farid Mustafa confirmed the incident, saying that according to police and Rangers, the deceased was identified as Allah Bux.

As the IED exploded, the man died on the spot, not too far from the DC office, he told Dawn.com, adding that if the device was successfully planted, “it would have caused destruction and loss of life as people start visiting my office in the morning”.

Separately, Jamshoro SSP Javed Baloch told Dawn.com that the IED exploded in the alleged suspect’s hand and a part of his hand “blew up”. He was also allegedly carrying a remote control which was to be used for exploding the device, the SSP said.

He added the “suspect” had gone missing five months ago but his family hadn’t reported his disappearance to the police.

According to bomb disposal squad official Ramzan Kanwar, 200 to 300 grams of explosives and ball bearings were packed in a canister to make the IED.

He told Dawn.com that the deceased’s body was “badly damaged” in the explosion.

SSP Baloch said no group had claimed responsibility for the incident so far, but the involvement of the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, which had been claiming blasts targeting officials and railway tracks in Sindh, could not be ruled out.

Bomb disposal squad official Kanwar also pointed out that the main line of the upcountry and down-country railway also passes at some distance from the DC office.
Man carrying IED killed as device explodes in Jamshoro: officials

Part of deceased's hand blown up, say police; BDS official says 200-300g of explosives, ball bearings used for making the device.
Surprise surprise, another missing person blow up.
 
What we have in Pakistan is small ethnocentric extremists intent on causing fassad,followed up by social media campaigns

Idiots like this guy carrying small IEDs to target individuals or a small group, then followed by extended social media bullshit

We need to target the social media, I will say once again, try glorifying terrorists and terrorism in the UK or USA and see the consequences
 
Wait wait wait, let me get this straight, so the dude that was killed by the IED was a terrorist that wanted to detonate and kill others with it?
 
So he was missing from five months and his family didnt report to authorities!? They are equally responsible here.
 

