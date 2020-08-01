Man Bashed With Hammer By Cow Vigilantes As Gurgaon Cops Watch

Almost zero % conviction rate for rape in Pakistan(including child rape)In Pakistan, rape victims are the criminals"But even if the case returns to a more typical course, she is likely to spend 10 to 15 years in prison as the result of her rape, said Rukhshanda Naz, who heads the local branch of a women's rights group called Aurat. As many as 80 percent of all women in Pakistani jails have been convicted under laws that ban extramarital sex, according to Aurat."Meanwhile, conviction rate for blasphemy in Pakistan is 100%. Actually, more than 100%, you even execute non blasphemers on trumped up charges.Indian conviction rate for rape is 27%, not great, but more than 10 times that of Pakistan