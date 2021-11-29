Man arrested, HK$1.6 million worth of drugs, including crack cocaine, seized in raid on industrial unit in Hong Kong

Hong Kong man arrested, HK$1.6 million in drugs seized in industrial unit raid A 23-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of drug trafficking and the manufacture of a dangerous drug. Police suspect narcotics were destined for entertainment venues in east and West Kowloon.

Cocaine Seizures Soar as Hong Kong Becomes Regional Drug Hub A string of large seizures of cocaine underscores Hong Kong’s growing role as a regional import point and consumer market.

Crack cocaine, ketamine seized in HK$8.3 million drugs bust in Hong Kong Police rounded on 29-year-old man as he left the property in Tai Po, expect to charge him with drug trafficking and manufacturing.

Hong Kong police seize 7.5kg of crystal meth hidden in pair of rain boots Police have also arrested the driver of the delivery van where the boots were found on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man and seized HK$1.6 million worth of drugsA 23-year-old man was arrested and HK$1.6 million (US$205,000) worth of illegal drugs seized during a raid on a Hong Kong industrial unit used in the production of crack cocaine, police said on Friday.The drugs, including 765 grams of crack cocaine and 430 grams of cocaine, were seized along with chemical additives and production equipment during a raid on the Ko Fai Road flat in Yau Tong on Thursday night.Police said they suspected the chemicals were intended to be mixed “with the illicit drugs to increase the volume and make more money”.Inside the unit, police also found 1kg of the painkiller phenacetin and 205 vaporisers suspected to have contained marijuana oil.The man was arrested inside the flat during the raid, and subsequently detained on suspicion of drug trafficking and the manufacture of a dangerous drug, crimes punishable by up to life in prison and a HK$5 million fine.Police said the suspect was accused of using the unit to make crack cocaine intended for entertainment venues in the Kowloon east and west regions.As of Friday morning, the suspect was still being held for questioning.In the first nine months of this year, police and customs officers seized 1,704kg of cocaine, up 75.3 per cent from 972kg in the same period last year.