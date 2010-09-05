Man arrested for raping foreign national in Delhi's Karol Bagh

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a foreign national in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said on Thursday. The man was arrested by the Jaipur police last month. The Delhi police brought the accused to the national capital from Jaipur for their investigation in the Karol Bagh rape case, and placed him under arrest. The accused is a resident of Kolkata in West Bengal, and is proficient in 11-12 languages. He lured women to work with him under the garb of either an e-commerce businessman or somebody who runs an NGO, police said. She had come to India a couple of months back. "In September, a 28-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Karol Bagh police station where she alleged that the accused had raped her in a hotel in the national capital," a senior Delhi Police officer said, adding that a case under relevant sections was registered. While one case was transferred to Jaipur's Vidhayakpuri police station, the other was sent to city's Sadar police station, according to the SHO of Jaipur's Sadar police station, Prithivipal Singh. Jaipur police said the accused was arrested on September 30 from Mumbai.