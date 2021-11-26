Mammoth JUI Sponsored Jalsa in PPP Heartland of Larkana

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Worrying signs for PPP as JUI is making great strides in their bastion of rural Sindh.
JUI always have huge jalsas everywhere. They basically load madrissa students in trucks and to the venue. That is the problem with likes of JUIF and TLP who always show higher street power but cant translate it to many seats in assemblies.
I partially agree with, regarding the Larkana division they were runners up against PPP in the 2018 elections.
About time....anyone would rather give JUI a chance rather than keep voting for PPP.
That's because religious organizations, so far in Pakistan at least, aren't made up of people most fit for being in politics......
That's changing with the coming of TLP onto the stage. I expect some shuffling of the board in the next elections. Lets see what happens.
InShaAllah.
This jalsa is just at the doorsteps of Billawal house, I wonder what they are thinking right now.
Not much concerned, what these thugs, rascals, scoundrels and criminals are thinking.
Could be that they have some sort of politicical base there but they cant win without allying with another major party.
This is the total strength of JUI + other mullah gourp, this same strength is transported in every JUI Jalsa