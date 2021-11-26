What's new

Mammoth JUI Sponsored Jalsa in PPP Heartland of Larkana

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Worrying signs for PPP as JUI is making great strides in their bastion of rural Sindh.
About time....anyone would rather give JUI a chance rather than keep voting for PPP.


Pandora said:
That is the problem with likes of JUIF and TLP who always show higher street power but cant translate it to many seats in assemblies.
That's because religious organizations, so far in Pakistan at least, aren't made up of people most fit for being in politics......


That's changing with the coming of TLP onto the stage. I expect some shuffling of the board in the next elections. Lets see what happens. :coffee:
 
