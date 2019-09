Bangladeshi here are all living in a fool's world if they believe that they can hedge their bets on her, she is only using these Bangladeshi miya infiltrators in WB to stay relevant in politics. The same Mamata spoke against the illegal Bangladeshis in 2005 using much harsher words than BJP.More than 80 pc of WB's miya population voted for her in the last general elections, most of them illegal immigrants to India. NRC in Bengal will be much different than Assam, every Bangladeshi know that very well and it gives them sleepless nights already.The days of that idiot Garga Chatterjee and his numbskull coterie in the form of Bangla Pokkho and Chalo Paltai are numbered.LMAO!!