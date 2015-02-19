Mamata hopes for stronger ties with Bangladesh

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: May 07, 2021 11:29:10 | Updated: May 07, 2021 17:39:33West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seen in this undated PTI photoMamata Banarjee, who was recently sworn in as the chief minister of India’s state of West Bengal for the third time, has hoped that the ties between her state and Bangladesh will become stronger in the coming days.She said this in a letter written to the foreign minister of Bangladesh while thanking him for congratulating her on her landslide victory, a spokesperson said on Friday.Mamata, who heads Trinamool Congress (TMC), steered her party to a spectacular win in the state assembly election by defeating BJP led by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Historically and geographically people of Bangladesh and West Bengal possess common history, culture and heritage, the TMC chief said in the letter.The ties that bind Bangladesh and West Bengal together also emotionally, will grow stronger in the days to come, she hoped.“In this election of [West Bengal] people gave verdict for peace, development, unity and solidarity,” Ms Banarjee said.And the good wishes from Bangladesh would help her to guide West Bengal to a new height in these aspects, the West Bengal chief minister noted in the letter.