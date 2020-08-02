/ Register

Mamata greets PM Hasina on Eid-ul-Adha

    Mamata greets PM on Eid-ul-Adha

    BANGLADESH
    BSS
    01 August, 2020, 10:00 pm
    Last modified: 01 August, 2020, 10:04 pm

    https://tbsnews.net/bangladesh/mamata-greets-pm-eid-ul-adha-114475

    PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the West Bengal CM extended the greetings by sending a letter to the prime minister
    [​IMG]
    West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee today extended her heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the auspicious occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha.

    PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the West Bengal CM extended the greetings by sending a letter to the prime minister.

    "I'm extending many many greetings to you (prime minister), your family and all the people of Bangladesh through you on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha," the press secretary quoted Mamata's letter as saying.


    The West Bengal CM, in the letter, said Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of sacrifice and it's celebrated with due honour in India meaning West Bengal alongside Bangladesh. "We hope you (Sheikh Hasina) will pass the festival well," Mamata said.

    "We're very close to each other, though West Bengal and Bangladesh are different geographically … the language and culture of both Banglas are same. So, I'm writing the letter for sharing the joy of the festival," the West Bengal CM added.

    "I hope that our next-door neighbour Bangladesh will progress further under your (Sheikh Hasina's) leadership … be well and sound," she said.
     
