What's new

Mamata Banerjee's brother dies of Covid

D

d00od00o

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2018
1,077
0
1,134
Country
United States
Location
United States
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's brother dies of Covid
TNN / May 16, 2021, 03:34 IST

The younger brother of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Ashim Banerjee, 62, died on Saturday due to Covid-related complications. He resided in the same house as the CM at 30B, Harish Chatterjee Street. Family sources said he was cremated following all Covid protocol at the Nimtala cremation ground. “He was being treated at the critical care section for Covid infection.
Despite a fight for about three weeks, we unfortunately lost him to a cytokine storm around 9.30 am,” said Alok Roy, chairman of Medica Superspeciality Hospital. Popularly known as Kali Banerjee, his cremation was attended by members of the Banerjee family.
The entire Banerjee family was devastated by Ashim’s passing away, leaders close to them said. “He had been improving and deteriorating. But the battle ended on Saturday after a month,” said a leader. Several senior Trinamool Congress ministers conveyed their condolences. Senior Congress leaders, including Adhir Chowdhury, also expressed their condolences.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Amidst Covid-19 fire, Hindu-Muslim polarisation is Bengal's biggest poll factor
Replies
4
Views
117
vi-va
vi-va
D
India's Covid Crisis: Narendra Modi Seems to Have No Plan
2
Replies
19
Views
721
Andhadhun
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom