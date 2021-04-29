West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's brother dies of Covid
TNN / May 16, 2021, 03:34 IST
The younger brother of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Ashim Banerjee, 62, died on Saturday due to Covid-related complications. He resided in the same house as the CM at 30B, Harish Chatterjee Street. Family sources said he was cremated following all Covid protocol at the Nimtala cremation ground. “He was being treated at the critical care section for Covid infection.
Despite a fight for about three weeks, we unfortunately lost him to a cytokine storm around 9.30 am,” said Alok Roy, chairman of Medica Superspeciality Hospital. Popularly known as Kali Banerjee, his cremation was attended by members of the Banerjee family.
The entire Banerjee family was devastated by Ashim’s passing away, leaders close to them said. “He had been improving and deteriorating. But the battle ended on Saturday after a month,” said a leader. Several senior Trinamool Congress ministers conveyed their condolences. Senior Congress leaders, including Adhir Chowdhury, also expressed their condolences.
