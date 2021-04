Mamata Banerjee should wear bermuda shorts to show injured leg, says Bengal BJP chief; sparks row

The Trinamool Congress said Dilip Ghosh’s comments showed that BJP leaders had no respect for women.

Mar 25, 2021 · 10:39 amUpdated Mar 25, 2021 · 01:58 pmBharatiya Janata Party West Bengal unit President Dilip Ghosh has sparked outrage after he suggested that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should wear bermuda shorts instead of a sari if she wished to show her injured leg, PTI reported on Wednesday.Banerjee was injured on March 10 in Nandigram district, in what she alleged was a conspiracy against her. The Election Commission , however, concluded that the chief minister had suffered injuries following an accident due to a security lapse.After being treated at a Kolkata hospital for two days, Banerjee was discharged on March 12. She was back on the campaign trail a few days later, and has been addressing rallies on a wheelchair since. At all her rallies, she has been speaking of her injuries, and asserting that though her wounds are painful, they would not stop her. The BJP in return has scoffed at her, and has been claiming that photos of the wheelchair-bound Trinamool Congress chief with her leg covered in plaster was part of a “well-scripted drama”.In a widely circulated video on social media, Ghosh claimed on Monday that after the cast was taken off and her foot was bandaged, Banerjee was now displaying her leg to everyone. The video was reportedly from an election meeting he addressed in Purulia district.“She is wearing saree with one leg covered but kept another kept open for viewing,” the BJP leader said without naming the chief minister directly. “