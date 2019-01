Malta purchases its second offshore patrol vessel

OPV P71

21 JANUARY 2019The Maltese MoD has signed a €35 million contract with Italian shipbuilder Cantiere Navale Vittoria for the building of a second offshore patrol vessel named P71.This new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) is expected to complement the P61 (Diciotti-class patrol vessel) and a former Irish Navy OPV. Its construction is scheduled to start in 2019 with delivery expected for late 2020.This new OPV has to be more endurant, to have a better sea keeping and to be able to provide better living conditions to its crew. And all of that, at lower maintenance costs than the previous OPVs Malta has acquired.