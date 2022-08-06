What's new

'MALPAK IV' – Pakistan, Malaysia hold joint naval exercise

'MALPAK IV' – Pakistan, Malaysia hold joint naval exercise​


6 Aug, 2022

Director General Public Relations - Navy

The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship TAIMUR visited Naval Base Lumut, Malaysia during return passage from China to Pakistan.

Upon arrival at port, PN Ship was received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Kuala Lumpur Cdre Nasir Mahmood and senior officials from Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN). On this occasion, the military band of Malaysia played tunes as part of welcome gesture.

The visit of PNS TAIMUR included harbour and sea phases. In harbour phase table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions with military leadership were held. Afterward at sea, bilateral naval exercise MALPAK-IV was organised to enhance interoperability between the two navies.

During the port visit, the Commanding Officer PNS TAIMUR, Captain Yasir Tahir called on Deputy Western Fleet Cdr of RMN and CO KD SULTAN IDRIS I. During the interactions, matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed. On the occasion Commanding Officer of PN ship conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Malaysia in general and Malaysian Navy in particular.
Officers of RMN and diplomatic corps in Kuala Lumpur visited onboard PNS TAIMUR. Visiting dignitaries were briefed about Pakistan Navy initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol in Indian Ocean Region. PN Officers also visited RMN training facilities and ship KD JEBAT.

Visit of Pakistan Navy Ship to Malaysia and participation in naval drill provided an opportunity for both friendly countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations.


1659809872543.png




1659809898175.png




Imagine if they called it MilkPak haha
 

