Malls of Pakistan

Making a dedicated thread on malls in Pakistan, to show the world on how Pakistan is developing, modern and sleek malls and change the perspective on how Pakistan is developing. Please post any completed malls, or malls under construction.

- Emporium mall [Lahore]
98042FAC-7D09-4899-80CF-5971DCB04416.jpeg
5E3DB335-994B-4FF7-910C-B1CA95DF095A.jpeg

- Lucky One Mall [Karachi]
A100D903-2017-4269-BFEA-82B0A0C7EF32.jpeg

692ED7DA-4C94-4C32-93D7-C22D6B5AB96B.jpeg

- Packages Mall [Lahore]
8C59DA25-F456-4E51-A5DE-C5B06F1196C0.jpeg

AFEAC2E6-A126-44F0-89F7-9CC80C71C954.jpeg

- Dolmen Mall [Lahore] under construction
9D0D407D-9536-41F3-B8A7-CA5EEFA7BA27.jpeg


BC415C88-D0AE-4C7D-A3F2-B4EA9E4542EA.png

- Dominion mall [Rawalpindi] under construction
D0C52754-ECCD-415B-B574-EA000EAFF369.jpeg
E677DFFA-FF86-4BF7-9FD2-5AD51F28507B.jpeg
 
