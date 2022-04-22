Malls of Pakistan

WinterFangs
Making a dedicated thread on malls in Pakistan, to show the world on how Pakistan is developing, modern and sleek malls and change the perspective on how Pakistan is developing. Please post any completed malls, or malls under construction.
- Emporium mall [Lahore]
- Lucky One Mall [Karachi]
- Packages Mall [Lahore]
- Dolmen Mall [Lahore] under construction
- Dominion mall [Rawalpindi] under construction
