Malls in Pakistan

Karachi Mall

Here is the site



comparison with top 2 biggest malls of Pakistan




Note: distance 50m of each image
click the picture to make sure in bigger size
 
Not at all impressive for a country of nearly 200 million people.
I was in Cambodia last year, and it had 1 small mall in the capital.... but at least it was real and not just a drawing.
 
Rusty said:
Not at all impressive for a country of nearly 200 million people.
I was in Cambodia last year, and it had 1 small mall in the capital.... but at least it was real and not just a drawing.
Click to expand...
Not all are drawings, we already have Centaurus in Islamabad, Fortress Square and Mall of Lahore in Lahore with Emporium and the other one near the airport coming up. There are also a few in Karachi, i have visited Dolmen and it is up to international standards and i think there are some more under construction. People from other cities can probably update about their respective cities.
 
we lack behind in good quality malls, but Nishat mall is coming up , this sort of malls will bring betterment in shopping opprtunities.
 
