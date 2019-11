In the first 8 month of 2019 10.1million foreign tourists went on holiday on Mallorca island, that are 0.2% less than 2018 but they spent whopping 11.1billion Euro that is a plus of 1.8%Till the bankrup of Thomas Cook the british made the biggest group of tourists with 28.7% followed by germans with 26.1%The british tourist center on Mallorca around the city of Magaluf is the worst part of the island... they took the "crown" from Arenal (Ballermann) were the german party people piss off the spanish citizen daily for several decades... in Arenal the local authorities try since years to cap the alcohol excesses with expansive penaltys... this slowly works and the area is tranforming from a party area back into a "normal" high quality tourist area