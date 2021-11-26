Malik Riaz and his son denied visa by UK court on corruption

UK High Court rejects appeal of Malik Riaz & Ali Riaz about Home Office order to revoke 10 years visas. Order read,”having regard to UK's commitment to combat corruption & financial crime, I believe your exclusion from UK is conducive to public good due to your conduct, character & associations.”

Earlier UK ordered to return the looted money from worth of £190 million, allegedly paid as fine on behalf of Malik Riaz to Pakistani court.