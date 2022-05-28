What's new

Malik Riaz and Asif Zardari audio call leaked regarding Imran Khan

ASKardar said:

Hmm...Very interesting.

Even Mustafa Kamal said that IK and Zardari were supporting each other or had bit of understanding...

And then this today's Dawn News

PTI’s reach out to PPP

A source said the former prime minister, despite desertions from his ranks, initially looked confident about defeating the no-confidence motion because he was expecting a deal with Pakistan Peoples Party, with whom his government had opened a secret channel.

A PPP source privately confirmed the contact, but said it did not work because the party had gone too far with the no-confidence move. “It was difficult to back off and additionally the trust deficit was massive,” the PPP source maintained.

It was at this point that US conspiracy narrative was unveiled at a rally in Islamabad on March 27 and kept evolving with references to Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs being subsequently inserted into it.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2022

https://www.dawn.com/news/1691864/situationer-how-imrans-march-came-to-an-abrupt-end

So a lesson for enthusiastic Pakistanis, especially Karachiites......Khan is anything but revolutionary. He will make a deal with devil to make sure his government remains intact

So why PTI guys were criticising MQM for leaving IK government after landing an agreement with PPP?

No wonder, IK never took on PPP or campaigned in Interior Sindh....

@Tamerlane @pakpride00090
 
If PTI reaches a deal with these blood suckers, it will lose all credibility. Forget about support from Karachi then.
 
TacOps said:
If PTI reaches a deal with these blood suckers, it will lose all credibility. Forget about support from Karachi then.
Jabh ho hai phir dekhien ge. Right now the more logical conclusion would be that it is part of disinformation and discrediting campaign to take the sting out of Imran’s support base.

He is going against THE most powerful mafia of Pakistan (not talking about Sharifs and Zardari) you think they will not play dirty games?
 
Jango said:
Definitely not staged.
We should all accept that all politicians have back channel contacts with each other. PTI is no different. They give different statements to the public and different to each other. They consider it political statements v reality. Look at PPP, their leader was hanged by the army but they still have close contacts with the army.
 
PakAlp said:
We should all accept that all politicians have back channel contacts with each other. PTI is no different. They give different statements to the public and different to each other. They consider it political statements v reality. Look at PPP, their leader was hanged by the army but they still have close contacts with the army.
Oh I am not denying that part.

But to believe anything come out of anyone's mouth in times like these, especially since Geo got a clip of the recording, definitely not fishy huh?
 

