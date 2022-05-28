Malik Riaz and Asif Zardari audio call leaked regarding Imran Khan

Hmm...Very interesting.Even Mustafa Kamal said that IK and Zardari were supporting each other or had bit of understanding...And then this today's Dawn NewsA source said the former prime minister, despite desertions from his ranks, initially looked confident about defeating the no-confidence motion because he was expecting a deal with Pakistan Peoples Party, with whom his government had opened a secret channel.A PPP source privately confirmed the contact, but said it did not work because the party had gone too far with the no-confidence move. “It was difficult to back off and additionally the trust deficit was massive,” the PPP source maintained.It was at this point that US conspiracy narrative was unveiled at a rally in Islamabad on March 27 and kept evolving with references to Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs being subsequently inserted into it.So a lesson for enthusiastic Pakistanis, especially Karachiites......Khan is anything but revolutionary. He will make a deal with devil to make sure his government remains intactSo why PTI guys were criticising MQM for leaving IK government after landing an agreement with PPP?No wonder, IK never took on PPP or campaigned in Interior Sindh....