Mali rebels retreated as Bangladeshi peacekeepers retaliate the upland attack valiantly

Mali rebels retreated as Bangladeshi peacekeepers retaliate valiantly A group of Bangladeshi peacekeepers engaged in UN peacekeeping operations in Mali was attacked by a terrorist group on Wednesday (January 27th).

A convoy comprising 150 Bangladeshi peacekeepers was attacked by terrorists in Mali last Wednesday (January 27) on their way to the town of Douentza, 400 kilometers from their camp Gao, to conduct an anti-terror operation.However, the Bangladeshi peacekeepers led by Major Nur dealt with it efficientlyAccording to sources, while the convoy of Bangladeshi peacekeepers was on their way to the town of Douentza, the terrorists blasted a remote-controlled landmine at a place called Bonnie, destroying an armored vehicle and seriously injuring three of the mission.Bangladesh peacekeepers bravely faced the onslaught of land from the top of the hill as soon as the mine exploded. The terrorists were forced to flee in retaliation.The three injured warriors were later airlifted to hospital. Among the wounded, soldier Mustafiz has been transferred to Senegal for advanced treatment as his condition further worsened.The rest of the members are on their way to Douentza again, arriving there yesterday and preparing for the next operation.The attacker is thought to be a member of the Islamic State of Greater Sahara (ISGS).According to experts, the attack could have caused terrible damage. In such an attack, the attackers are usually in a favorable position. But in this case, the attackers were forced to retreat quickly due to the heroic and intelligent fight of the Bangladeshi army.It should be noted that such terrorist attacks often occur in terrorist-prone Mali.