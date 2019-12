This comes few days after a pair of Mirage 2000D struck a terrorist position in Northern Burkina Faso resulting in the death of dozens of terrorists.At the same moment in the Malian Liptako,a dozen of terrorists of the islamic state in the greater sahara were neutralized by the French army and materials seized.Clashes between the French soldiers and terrorists are becoming more frequent over the last few weeks.Few weeks ago,a large column of terrorist was located thanks to ISR means in the region of Douentza,in the Malian Gourma. This concentration of means foreshadowed a complex attack against the Malian forces like we've seen recently (Boulikessi et In'Delimane outposts,). An immediate action was taken by the Barkhane force to avoid another such incident,Mirage 2000Ds,Tigre and Gazelle helicopters were sent to neutralize the column,several vehicles were destroyed resulting in the death of dozens of terrorists.