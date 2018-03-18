Male fashion in Pakistan
Rehan Munir
Doctor by profession and a football fanatic, Rehan Munir shares his style mantra. From how his style has evolved over the years to the silhouettes that suit him the most, he shares it all!
Understanding your body is the key to looking good and a trait found amongst all impeccably dressed fashionistas. While people shy away from talking about their bodies, these brave souls explain how they work their anatomies to their advantage
How would you describe your body type?
Athletic and well toned.
How has your style changed or evolved over the years?
All these years I’ve never really paid attention to what I was wearing, I would just put on a football shirt, jeans and head out. Believe it or not, I went to my mamu’s wedding in a football shirt. However, when I started my clinical rotations in med school, I realised one had to look more presentable. So I tried on a couple of collared shirts, tucked into some chino pants, realising I look much better and more professional. Since then, I have adopted a more semi-professional look. Also, since dabbling into the modelling world, I have been trying to keep my wardrobe updated with the most recent trends.
Has your body type changed over the last five years?
Yes, drastically. I was always a very skinny kid but playing football really helped my body develop. My lower body was always stronger compared to my upper body. In my final year of med school, I randomly started picking up weights at the gym and noticed a considerable difference. From there the journey began and I quickly said good bye to skinny days! But for the sake of football, I can’t afford to build my upper body too much because it increases the stress on the knees and also makes one slower on the field – thus, my lower body will always remain my priority to work on.
How do you dress according to your body type?
I find pieces which fit wider from the shoulders paired with well-tailored pants.
In your opinion what is the biggest mistake men make in their dressing?
Wearing clothes that don’t fit their body shape/size.
In your opinion what is your most troublesome area and how do you work on it?
Currently, none. One should always be happy with the way they look and I am.
Which silhouettes suit your body the most?
Slim fit suits and casual sweat pants.
What is the one piece of clothing you shy away from wearing and why?
The most important thing is to feel comfortable wearing an outfit. Skinny pants or anything extremely fitted makes me uncomfortable.
