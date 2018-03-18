What's new

Male fashion in Pakistan

Male fashion in Pakistan

Rehan Munir
https://tribune.com.pk/story/1652923/10-style-anatomy-rehan-munir/
1652923-image-1520364009-765-640x480.jpg



Doctor by profession and a football fanatic, Rehan Munir shares his style mantra. From how his style has evolved over the years to the silhouettes that suit him the most, he shares it all!

Understanding your body is the key to looking good and a trait found amongst all impeccably dressed fashionistas. While people shy away from talking about their bodies, these brave souls explain how they work their anatomies to their advantage

1-1520363919.jpg



How would you describe your body type?

Athletic and well toned.

How has your style changed or evolved over the years?

All these years I’ve never really paid attention to what I was wearing, I would just put on a football shirt, jeans and head out. Believe it or not, I went to my mamu’s wedding in a football shirt. However, when I started my clinical rotations in med school, I realised one had to look more presentable. So I tried on a couple of collared shirts, tucked into some chino pants, realising I look much better and more professional. Since then, I have adopted a more semi-professional look. Also, since dabbling into the modelling world, I have been trying to keep my wardrobe updated with the most recent trends.

2-1520363926.jpg


Has your body type changed over the last five years?

Yes, drastically. I was always a very skinny kid but playing football really helped my body develop. My lower body was always stronger compared to my upper body. In my final year of med school, I randomly started picking up weights at the gym and noticed a considerable difference. From there the journey began and I quickly said good bye to skinny days! But for the sake of football, I can’t afford to build my upper body too much because it increases the stress on the knees and also makes one slower on the field – thus, my lower body will always remain my priority to work on.

How do you dress according to your body type?

I find pieces which fit wider from the shoulders paired with well-tailored pants.

3-1520363932.jpg


In your opinion what is the biggest mistake men make in their dressing?

Wearing clothes that don’t fit their body shape/size.

In your opinion what is your most troublesome area and how do you work on it?

Currently, none. One should always be happy with the way they look and I am.

4-1520363938.jpg


Which silhouettes suit your body the most?

Slim fit suits and casual sweat pants.

What is the one piece of clothing you shy away from wearing and why?

The most important thing is to feel comfortable wearing an outfit. Skinny pants or anything extremely fitted makes me uncomfortable.
 
Here Are 11 Of The Greatest Men's Fashion Designers In Pakistan That Will Blow You Away

Pakistan is known to be one of the fastest growing fashion industries in the world. Although women’s fashion has taken off for many years, recently men’s designers have peaked as well. Lately, men have become conscious about their dressing and are starting to demand more designer clothing and is probably why we have a number of top male designers in the fashion industry now. If you’re a launda and don’t know about top notch men designers in Pakistan, here are a few of them:



1. Amir Adnan

A07CAG480-Wasit-coat-R-Neck-Tensile-Blue-10000-1-450x640.jpg

source: amiradnan.com
Amir Adnan is a well known Pakistan fashion label for men clothing established in 1990. It is known to be Pakistan’s first international menswear. Amir Adnan is most famous for designing men sherwani giving a new touch to men’s tradition and for reviving the concept of sherwani in the modern fashion which got buried with Maharajas and lords.



2. Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY)

hsy.jpg

source: hsystudio.com
HSY is a famous and emerging fashion label started by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin in 2000. He is a famous fashion designer and a choreographer. HSY is known for his remarkable collection who contributed to national and universal designer shows. HSY is considered to be the in the top six Central Asian brands.



3. Ammar Belal

ammar.jpg

source: ammarbelal.net
Ammar Belal is an eminent designer who started his career in 2002 by launching a made to measure denim label and now works internationally. Ammar has a sense of multicultural men’s designs by keeping in mind the new trends in fashion.



4. Deepak Parwani

deepak.jpeg

source: deepakperwani.com
Deepak Parwani is a Pakistani Fashion Designer as well as an actor who is famous for his men’s designs. Deepak is a pioneer for male fashion and is highly praised for his formal lines. He has participated in various international fashion shows. If not the best, he surely is amongst the greatest Pakistani designers.



5. Ismail Farid

website-under-maintenance-e1521372493242.jpg

source: ismailfarid.com
Ismail is one of the many men designers in Pakistan is blessed with. Known for his elegance and class Ismail has made quite the mark in men’s fashion. The perfect words describe his signature would be his, “Simple but classy clothes that remain timeless.”



6. Ali Xeeshan

Ali-Xeeshan-Toofan-Collection-at-PFDC-Loreal-Paris-Bridal-Week-2015-12-660x992.jpg

source: zeenatstyle.com
Ali Xeeshan is someone who’s always amongst the headlines of the fashion industry not only for his designs but for creative ideas. Through his crazy choices of colors and designs for formal wear for men he has been able to create a unique identity in the Pakistani industry which has earned him not only fame but a vast set of audiences.



7. Nomi Ansari

Nomi-Ansari-Portrait-Kamiar-Rokni-Rehan-Bashir-Tia-Noon-Bridal-Couture-Pakistan-Fashion-Trend-Designer.jpg

source: fashioncentral.pk
Since the launch of this brand in 2001, it has become one of the most sought-after designer labels in Pakistan. Nomi Ansari is a radiant designer who took part in various designer shows and has developed prevalence in designing universally. Nomi’s label can be seen throughout the world including Dubai, Canada, USA, UK and the Middle East.



8. Umar Sayeed

umarsayeed.jpg

source: timepass.com.pk
Umar Sayeed is one of a significant fashion designer of Pakistan well known for haute couture. His designs are full of glamour and elegance and has managed to dominate the fashion industry for 20 years. The collection of Umar Sayeed consists of jackets, embroidered shirts, and sherwanis.



9. Munib Nawaz

munibnawaz.jpg

source: munibnawaz.com
Munib Nawaz solely works on designing menswear which was established in 2003. He is one of the progressive fashion label of Pakistan designing menswear puts life into fashion and style in the world. A number of famous actors and celebrities have endorsed his brand. If you’re looking for what’s trending, he’s your guy.



10. Fahad Hussayn

fahad-hussayn-bridal-wear-designs-2015-www.clothing9.blogspot.com-1.jpg

source: clothing9store.pk
Fahad Hussayn is both a fashion designer with a focus on bridal and formal wear. He has been nominated for the Lux Style Awards for menswear deigning. Fahad has developed an extensive form of work in the east and west because of his ambition and has become one of the most sought-after designers in the country.



11. Aijaz Aslam

IJAZ-ASLAM-STILL-VO-31-10-01.jpg

source: samaatv.com
Aijaz Aslam is an esteemed actor and a fashion designer. After his success in drama industry and being a fashion model, he started his own business of fashion designing. He is renowned for his traditional as well as western menswear. His designs develop a sense of elegance always coming up with more innovative ideas.
 
Men-Fashion-Week-Pakistan-550x347.jpg




White-Kurta-Shalwar-Design-Ideas-2018.jpg




Latest Kurtas and Shalwar Kameez for Boys


This is an accommodating style suit for men planned with extraordinary cut and sews inconspicuous components on this dress neck area. This is an extraordinary and rich kurta outline for your inspiration
 

