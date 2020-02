MALDIVES holidays are hugely popular among Britons thanks to its paradise offerings of luxury, sun, sea and sand. However, the FCO has now issued a warning to Britons heading to the islands. Are the Maldives safe?

Maldives warning: Foreign Office issues new alert to Britons after attack - is it safe?

MALDIVES holidays are hugely popular among Britons thanks to its paradise offerings of luxury, sun, sea and sand. However, the FCO has now issued a warning to Britons heading to the islands. Are the Maldives safe?