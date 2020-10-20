Black_cats
Maldives to take skilled people from Bangladesh
FM Shahid in Dhaka
Shahidul Islam Chowdhury | Published: 22:07, Feb 08,2021
https://www.newagebd.net/article/129585/maldives-to-take-skilled-people-from-bangladesh
Maldives is likely to sign today a memorandum of understanding with Bangladesh for taking from the country skilled people from various sectors.
The agreement is set to be signed in Dhaka in presence of Maldivian foreign minister Abdullah Shahid, expatriate welfare and overseas employment ministry officials said.
The Maldivian minister reached Dhaka on Monday on a three-day official visit at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen.
The two ministers will hold bilateral talks today when they would take a stock of engagements of the two countries in various fields, including regional aspects and cooperation.
The planned MoU would be signed for five years with provisions for taking doctors, teachers and skilled manpower of other sectors to Maldives.
It would also incorporate provisions for streamlining the presence of existing Bangladeshi workers in the Indian Ocean island country.
Another MoU would also be signed for the cooperation between diplomatic training institutions of the two countries.
Expatriate welfare minister Imran Ahmad will also join the talks.
The Maldivian minister is likely to call on president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
About 1,50,000 Bangladeshi workers are working in Maldives, with over 60,000 of them becoming illegal.
