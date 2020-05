"Let me state that singling out India, the largest democracy in the world and multi-cultural society and home to over 200 million Muslims, alleging Islamophobia would be factually incorrect," she said. "Isolated statements by motivated people and disinformation campaigns on social media should not be construed as representative of the feelings of 1.3 billion".



So the first bit is saying: my mate who you're accusing of xenophobia is mates with literally LOADS of foreigners so my mate can't possibly be xenophobic. Hitler was mates with loads of Jews yknow so he can't be antisemitic.



The second bit of her statement is saying: the silent majority doesn't need to speak up and condemn the vocal minority because I believe the silent majority exists, in silence, hence I will vouch for them personally.







Delhi Clown College seems to have opened an overseas branch.

