Malcolm X view on India and China 50 years ago still applies today

Malcolm X · The Robert Penn Warren Oral History Archive Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History, University of Kentucky Libraries

MALCOLM X: I think that Nehru probably was a good man, although I didn't go for it. I don't go for anybody who is passive. I don't go for anybody who is, who is, who advocates passivism or peaceful suffering in any form whatsoever. I don't go for it.WARREN: What about Jesus Christ?MALCOLM X: I go for Mao Tse-tung much more than, than Nehru because I think that Nehru brought his country up in a beggar's role. Their roles, the role of India and its reliance upon the West.MALCOLM X: During the years since it got its supposed independence, has, has it today just as helpless and dependent as it was when it first got its independence, whereas in China, the Chinese fought for their independence. They became militant right from the out start, and todaythey're, even though they aren't loved, they are, they are respected. Though the West doesn't love them, the, the West respects them. Now, the West doesn't respect India, but it loves India.Malcolm X’s view n India still apply today. As a result, the west may claim that they love India. But they have no respect for India.