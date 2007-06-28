What's new

Malcolm X view on India and China 50 years ago still applies today

faithfulguy

faithfulguy

Nov 29, 2009
MALCOLM X: I think that Nehru probably was a good man, although I didn't go for it. I don't go for anybody who is passive. I don't go for anybody who is, who is, who advocates passivism or peaceful suffering in any form whatsoever. I don't go for it.
WARREN: What about Jesus Christ?
MALCOLM X: I go for Mao Tse-tung much more than, than Nehru because I think that Nehru brought his country up in a beggar's role. Their roles, the role of India and its reliance upon the West.
MALCOLM X: During the years since it got its supposed independence, has, has it today just as helpless and dependent as it was when it first got its independence, whereas in China, the Chinese fought for their independence. They became militant right from the out start, and todaythey're, even though they aren't loved, they are, they are respected. Though the West doesn't love them, the, the West respects them. Now, the West doesn't respect India, but it loves India.

Malcolm X · The Robert Penn Warren Oral History Archive

Malcolm X’s view n India still apply today. As a result, the west may claim that they love India. But they have no respect for India.
 
INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

Nov 2, 2015
He was wrong when he says India didn't fight for freedom, India getting independence through nonviolence is a myth propagated by Congress to hide their lack of efforts in India's freedom movement.
How the militant aspect of India’s freedom struggle was sidelined

Arjun Subramaniam writes: A recent film, Udham Singh, highlights how the role of violent acts of defiance was diminished by overplaying the impact of the non-violent movement. This only served British interests
B

Beidou2020

Dec 3, 2013
faithfulguy said:
He nailed it.

The respect vs love part is 100% accurate.
 
faithfulguy

faithfulguy

Nov 29, 2009
INS_Vikramaditya said:
He was wrong when he says India didn't fight for freedom, India getting independence through nonviolence is a myth propagated by Congress to hide their lack of efforts in India's freedom movement.
How the militant aspect of India’s freedom struggle was sidelined

Arjun Subramaniam writes: A recent film, Udham Singh, highlights how the role of violent acts of defiance was diminished by overplaying the impact of the non-violent movement. This only served British interests
There were some who did fight. But they didn’t have the support of Indians and didn’t produced results. That is because Indians rightfully identifies with their caste and language groups instead of this British created political unit called India. So they won’t support an entity created by their oppressors. The Congress party had to resort to non-violence because they are an western educated organization that want to inherit the British created India and become second hand imperialist. Indian elite, no matter which political party, continue to suck up to the west as this is the only way to justify their rule.

As a result, the west may sound like they love India. But the west clearly has no respect for India, even after 70 years.
 
G

gulli

Jul 24, 2017
He may be correct for nehru part.. his view hold no value in todays world as nehru n his party are thrown in dustbin by Indians...
Rafi said:
What a visionary Malcolm was. And so true that's why China is a superpower and india is hungry as fck.
Did he had any vision for Pakistan??
 
Rafi

Rafi

Jul 23, 2010
gulli said:
He may be correct for nehru part.. his view hold no value in todays world as nehru n his party are thrown in dustbin by Indians...

Did he had any vision for Pakistan??
Yes he thought Pakistan would help the black man achieve liberation from white supremacy, it is in his autobiography with Alex Haley.
 
Syama Ayas

Syama Ayas

May 21, 2010
Chinese misunderstood one of its creators efforts to civilize it by industrialization
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manchurian_Industrial_Development_Company

Chinese feared industrializing under Japan would mean death of their philistine way of life

Not all Chinese understood the honor of being part of Unit 731 and its benefits to humanity

Mao's, China's founding father celebrates Japanese contributions

https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinio...pan-did-communist-party-great-favour-invading

China/Japan dynamics during WW2 reminds of Roman empire's attempts of civilizing Germania and how that backfired on Romans


There is the reason why CCP does not believe average Chinese is too han to should choose it own leader because just like how Chinese previously rejected Imperial Japan generosity same would repeat for CCP


Indian case British who unlike their Japanese peers has no such noble intentions and hence no commitment to it as well
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bengal_famine_of_1943
 
G

gulli

Jul 24, 2017
Rafi said:
Yes he thought Pakistan would help the black man achieve liberation from white supremacy, it is in his autobiography with Alex Haley.
He failed with that one miserable i guess. Or is Pakistan about to declare war against white supremacy??
 
faithfulguy

faithfulguy

Nov 29, 2009
gulli said:
He failed with that one miserable i guess. Or is Pakistan about to declare war against white supremacy??
I believe all countries with a spine is fighting against white supremacy. Only India still licking western balls to please their masters.
Rafi said:
What a visionary Malcolm was. And so true that's why China is a superpower and india is hungry as fck.
Chinese has no desire to be the next SuperPower. Most Chinese just want to be able to raise a family in security.The whole world should support the well-being of other human beings. Only Indians are supporting an outdated notion that a country should be superior over another country. As a result, they are engaging in endless conflicts with all its neighbors.
 
kankan326

kankan326

Jun 7, 2011
China chose "hard mode" and India chose "easy mode" from the very beginnig of the game.

China gets stronger while India stays where it started.
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

Jan 20, 2010
On the date of this interview, perhaps 100,000 Chinese refugees had not begged their way to refuge in India. Malcolm X would have changed his views as soon as he realized how the destitute Chinese prefer refugee status in 3rd world India.
 
