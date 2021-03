Malaysia's Zii Jia emerges as All England champion in nail-biting showdown

National shuttler Lee Zii Jia emerged as the new All England men’s singles champion after a nail-biting showdown with Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen.Lee, who is ranked No 10 in the world, bested Axelsen 30-29, 20-22 and 21-9.Axelsen, ranked No 2 in the world, was the All England men’s singles reigning champion.A new Malaysian star is born.