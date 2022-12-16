#trending: Malaysian youths in Dublin assaulted by group of teens in ‘racist attack’ Four Malaysians visiting Dublin, Ireland were hurt after they were beaten and attacked by a group of teenage boys.

That is why western freedom and democracy are a big joke! The system idolised criminal and empower criminals only. China human right system works better. Those young punk will surely be re educated to better system in China. China crime rate and racist attack are all time low, thanks to correct measures to protect the law abiding citizens.