What's new

Malaysian youths in Dublin assaulted by group of teens in ‘racist attack

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
30,292
-51
66,929
Country
China
Location
China
www.todayonline.com

#trending: Malaysian youths in Dublin assaulted by group of teens in ‘racist attack’

Four Malaysians visiting Dublin, Ireland were hurt after they were beaten and attacked by a group of teenage boys.
www.todayonline.com www.todayonline.com

That is why western freedom and democracy are a big joke! The system idolised criminal and empower criminals only. China human right system works better. Those young punk will surely be re educated to better system in China. China crime rate and racist attack are all time low, thanks to correct measures to protect the law abiding citizens.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
Dozens of Malaysian Indians Died in Police Custody - Not a Single Officer Has Been Charged - Indians cite racism in Malaysia? Is it all fake or real?
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
lcloo
lcloo
Wolfhunter
India Is Ranked as the Most Racist Nation in the World
Replies
0
Views
497
Wolfhunter
Wolfhunter
S
Gangraped in teens, visiting courts as grandmothers: 1992 Ajmer horror is an open wound
Replies
6
Views
775
Suriya
S
aziqbal
She was loved for standing up to China. She may die in jail
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Zornix
India — A Failed Experiment
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
5K
Black Tornado
Black Tornado

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom